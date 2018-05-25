Around Town (05/25/2018)

Memorial Day Ceremony
The Joseph G. Rose Post, VFW Auxiliary, of Gustine hosts ceremony for veterans at 11 a.m. May 28 at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, followed by ‘American Pies’ at VFW Hall, 145 Fifth St., Gustine.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on Monday, June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 4 The Beatle Project; June 11 Mike Hammer; and the Nails, June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
Summer @ City Hall Applications
Summer @ City Hall offers high school-aged students the opportunity to learn about local government. Students will spend a day at a firehouse, touring the police station, visiting the courts and learning about the city, county and state governments. Students must live in the Merced or attend a high school in the city. The program runs from June 18-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be based out of the Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. For information, call 209-385-6854 or visit https://www.cityofmerced.org/depts/parks_n_community_services/default.asp.
Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
Atwater VFW Auxiliary Breakfast
Atwater VFW Auxiliary hosts its monthly breakfast on the first Sunday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. This is open to the public. Proceeds help with programs for veterans. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3 to $7 donations welcome.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
