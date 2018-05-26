Around Town (05/26/2018)

I Shot with the Sheriff
The Los Banos Tiger Trap Team in association with the Merced County Sheriff's Office will host, "I Shot with the Sheriff" trap shooting fundraiser today at 10 a.m. at the Los Banos Sportsman's Club, 13989 N. Mercey Springs Road in Los Banos. Registration is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. $50 for 50 targets and it includes lunch. Proceeds to benefit the Los Banos Tiger Trap Team. For more information call Daryl Allen at 209-564-0480.
Pick and Gather
The annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms and River Fair at is for Memorial Day weekend Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 12230 Livingston Cressy Road Livingston. For more information, visit website wwwriverdancefarms.com or call Cindy Lashbrook at 209-761-0081.
Open Cockpit Day
Castle Air Museum hosts its 22nd annual Open Cockpit Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. More than 40 vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing. For an additional information, visit www.castleairmuseum.org.
Community Dance
A community dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The Joseph G. Rose Post, VFW Auxiliary, of Gustine hosts ceremony for veterans at 11 a.m. Monday at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, followed by ‘American Pies’ at VFW Hall, 145 Fifth St., Gustine.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
