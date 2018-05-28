Around Town (05/28/2018)

Memorial Day Ceremony in Los Banos
The James V. Pernetti American Legion Post 166, the Lt. Laurence F. Muth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487 and the James V. Pernetti Unit 166 American Legion Auxiliary, of Los Banos will be presenting the annual Memorial Day Service today at 9:30 a.m. at the Los Banos District Cemetery, 16575 Center Ave., Los Banos. For more information call Jim Valentine at 209-769-6703.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. June 6 at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner June 9 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson. Hope to see you and thank you for the support of our book sale on April 28.
Become a CASA Volunteer
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have an information meeting about how to become a CASA volunteer at noon June 5 at the CASA office, 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information please call the office 209-722-2272 or go online at mercedcasa.org.
