Around Town (05/29/2018)

Skate Night in Merced
Roller land skating rink will host a prom-themed skate night for all ages to benefit California Mayhem Junior Roller Derby team from 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 2 at 1445 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, call Carrie 209-480-5958.
Summer Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows host a Summer Craft Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65. Admission free to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
New Bethany Guild
The New Bethany Guild will host its annual salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13 at New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-675-0235.
Summer @ City Hall Applications
Summer @ City Hall offers high school-aged students the opportunity to learn about local government. Students will spend a day at a firehouse, touring the police station, visiting the courts and learning about the city, county and state governments. Students must live in the Merced or attend a high school in the city. The program runs from June 18-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be based out of the Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. For information, call 209-385-6854 or visit https://www.cityofmerced.org/depts/parks_n_community_services/default.asp.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th-grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
