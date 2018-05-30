Around Town (05/30/2018)

Run with Heroes
The Run with Heroes event committee in cooperation with Merced County Sheriff’s Office will host a 5K/10K run to benefit first-responders dealing with critical incident stress and post trauma reactions at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2150 Shuttle Dr. at Castle AFB in Atwater. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Atwater/RunWithHeroes
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
Yosemite Gateway Yard Sale
Yosemite Gateway Chapter Order of Eastern Star will be having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2360 Santa Cruz Drive, Atwater. For more information, call Kevin Roberts at 209-358-7229. All proceeds will go toward chapter expenses.
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. June 7 at DiCicco’s, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Merced Garden Club Meeting
Merced Garden Club hosts its last meeting of the season at 11 a.m. June 13 at the Fish and Game building at Lake Yosemite. The event includes a potluck lunch. Members are asked to bring three plants for plant bingo. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on Monday, June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 4 The Beatle Project; June 11 Mike Hammer; and the Nails, June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments