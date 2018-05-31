Around Town (05/31/2018)

Run with Heroes
The Run with Heroes event committee in cooperation with Merced County Sheriff’s Office will host a 5K/10K run to benefit first-responders dealing with critical incident stress and post trauma reactions at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2150 Shuttle Dr. at Castle AFB in Atwater. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Atwater/RunWithHeroes
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
Yosemite Gateway Yard Sale
Yosemite Gateway Chapter Order of Eastern Star will be having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2360 Santa Cruz Drive, Atwater. For more information, call Kevin Roberts at 209-358-7229. All proceeds will go toward chapter expenses.
Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday, June 9 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
