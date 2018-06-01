Around Town (06/01/2018)

Run with Heroes
The Run with Heroes event committee in cooperation with Merced County Sheriff’s Office will host a 5K/10K run to benefit first-responders dealing with critical incident stress and post trauma reactions at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2150 Shuttle Dr. at Castle AFB in Atwater. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Atwater/RunWithHeroes
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. June 7 at DiCicco’s, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist, John Horrell, to benefit the Multicultural Art Center at 6 p.m. June 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Beer Shack Car and Music Show
A Dad’s Night Out Father’s Day event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 in downtown Los Banos. There will be a car show, a beer shack and live music. For more information, call the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce at 209-826-2495.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library bookstore will have an author of the month club from May 15 to June 14. Buy one hardback for a dollar and get one free. For the upcoming month we are featuring Stuart Woods and James Patterson. Hope to see you and thank you for the support of our book sale on April 28.
Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th-grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
