Around Town (06/02/2018)

Run with Heroes
The Run with Heroes event committee in cooperation with Merced County Sheriff’s Office will host a 5K/10K run to benefit first-responders dealing with critical incident stress and post trauma reactions at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2150 Shuttle Dr. at Castle AFB in Atwater. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Atwater/RunWithHeroes
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St. Merced. Presentations will be held every thirty minutes in either English or Spanish. Applications will be available. A family will be chosen for the next home to be built. Check the website www.hfhmerced.org or Facebook for more details, email: info@hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
Yosemite Gateway Yard Sale
Yosemite Gateway Chapter Order of Eastern Star will be having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2360 Santa Cruz Drive, Atwater. For more information, call Kevin Roberts at 209-358-7229. All proceeds will go toward chapter expenses.
Skate Night in Merced
Roller land skating rink will host a prom-themed skate night for all ages to benefit California Mayhem Junior Roller Derby team from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1445 W. 18th St., Merced. For more information, call Carrie 209-480-5958.
Summer @ City Hall Applications
Summer @ City Hall offers high school-aged students the opportunity to learn about local government. Students will spend a day at a firehouse, touring the police station, visiting the courts and learning about the city, county and state governments. Students must live in the Merced or attend a high school in the city. The program runs from June 18-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be based out of the Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. For information, call 209-385-6854 or visit https://www.cityofmerced.org/depts/parks_n_community_services/default.asp.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
