Around Town (06/04/2018)

Become a CASA Volunteer
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have an information meeting about how to become a CASA volunteer at noon June 5 at the CASA office, 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information please call the office 209-722-2272 or go online at mercedcasa.org.
Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday, June 9 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Summer Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows host a Summer Craft Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65. Admission free to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Merced Garden Club Meeting
Merced Garden Club hosts its last meeting of the season at 11 a.m. June 13 at the Fish and Game building at Lake Yosemite. The event includes a potluck lunch. Members are asked to bring three plants for plant bingo. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
