Around Town (06/05/2018)

MHS Alumni
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge 1910 M St. in Merced.
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday at DiCicco’s, Merced. The lunch is $15 cash. To make reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
New Bethany Guild
The New Bethany Guild will host its annual salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13 at New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-675-0235.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on Monday, June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 4 The Beatle Project; June 11 Mike Hammer; and the Nails, June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
