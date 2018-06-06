Around Town (06/06/2018)

Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist, John Horrell, to benefit the Multicultural Art Center at 6 p.m. June 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Beer Shack Car and Music Show
A Dad’s Night Out Father’s Day event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 in downtown Los Banos. There will be a car show, a beer shack and live music. For more information, call the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce at 209-826-2495.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on June 18 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by June 14 by calling 209-358-4391. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser. Attendees are asked to bring a gently-used children’s book for the group’s literacy project with the Salvation Army. This will be the last meeting until September.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host a Parkinson's Support Group at 10 .m. Thursday, June 21 at 1450 E. 27th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-3300.
Summer @ City Hall Applications
Summer @ City Hall offers high school-aged students the opportunity to learn about local government. Students will spend a day at a firehouse, touring the police station, visiting the courts and learning about the city, county and state governments. Students must live in the Merced or attend a high school in the city. The program runs from June 18-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be based out of the Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. For information, call 209-385-6854 or visit https://www.cityofmerced.org/depts/parks_n_community_services/default.asp.
