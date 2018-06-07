Around Town (06/07/2018)

Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Merced Garden Club Meeting
Merced Garden Club hosts its last meeting of the season at 11 a.m. June 13 at the Fish and Game building at Lake Yosemite. The event includes a potluck lunch. Members are asked to bring three plants for plant bingo. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 16 at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls
Due to the popularity of the “Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls” exhibit, the Courthouse Museum in Merced staff have decided to extend its closing date for another week. It will officially close June 17. A new exhibit about California songs, titled “Singing California,” will open on June 28. For more information about the exhibits, contact the museum at 209-723-2401.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
