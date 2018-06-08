Around Town (06/08/2018)

Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner Saturday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Summer Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows host a Summer Craft Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65. Admission free to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held June 14 at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together. No RSVP necessary.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Meeting
Join us to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and how you can help advance the cause by starting a team. Informational meeting hosted at the Vista Ranch and Cellars, 7326 E. Highway 140, Merced on July 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Janet Ramsey at 209-769-8272 for a RSVP reservation or more information. Merced’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 6 at Applegate Park, Merced.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
