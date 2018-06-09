Around Town (06/09/2018)

Fundraiser dinner for Katherine Cunningham
The family of Katherine Cunningham, a Merced County woman killed in Washington earlier this year, will hold a fundraiser tri-tip dinner todayat the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $20 per person. The family also is asking the community for donation to the auction and food donations. Sponsorships for businesses are an option as well. There will be silent auction, raffle and desert auction. For more information, call Emma at 209-658-8424.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on June 18 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by June 14 by calling 209-358-4391. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser. Attendees are asked to bring a gently-used children’s book for the group’s literacy project with the Salvation Army. This will be the last meeting until September.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host a Parkinson's Support Group at 10 .m. Thursday, June 21 at 1450 E. 27th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-3300.
Summer Solstice Homeless Event
Summer Solstice Homeless event set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21 at the Applegate Park outdoor amphitheater in Merced. Come celebrate with individuals that have been housed this past year. Agencies, volunteers and landlord/property managers that have demonstrated their willingness to take a chance on providing assistance to those that were homeless. For more information, call Gena Mercer, 209-421-8132.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
