Around Town (06/11/2018)

Merced Garden Club Meeting
Merced Garden Club hosts its last meeting of the season at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Fish and Game building at Lake Yosemite. The event includes a potluck lunch. Members are asked to bring three plants for plant bingo. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist, John Horrell, to benefit the Multicultural Art Center at 6 p.m. Friday at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Ebony Socialites
The Ebony Socialites will host a “All in White Party” from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial building, 1390 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $25 per person. All white attire. Proceeds benefit scholarship funds. For more information, call 209-358-9507.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdayat 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Beer Shack Car and Music Show
A Dad’s Night Out Father’s Day event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Los Banos. There will be a car show, a beer shack and live music. For more information, call the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce at 209-826-2495.
AARP Meeting
A Merced Fire Department representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. June 27 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on Monday, June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 4 The Beatle Project; June 11 Mike Hammer; and the Nails, June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
