Around Town (06/12/2018)

Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together. No RSVP necessary.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council will host Kids’ Day at the MAC with Ocean Art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will create four art projects using watercolors, sand and more to celebrate summer. This free program is held once per month at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or go to the events page of artsmerced.org.
Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls
Due to the popularity of the “Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls” exhibit, the Courthouse Museum in Merced staff have decided to extend its closing date for another week. It will officially close Friday. A new exhibit about California songs, titled “Singing California,” will open on June 28. For more information about the exhibits, contact the museum at 209-723-2401.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on June 18 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday by calling 209-358-4391. Bunco will be played following the luncheon for a scholarship fundraiser. Attendees are asked to bring a gently-used children’s book for the group’s literacy project with the Salvation Army. This will be the last meeting until September.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Summer @ City Hall Applications
Summer @ City Hall offers high school-aged students the opportunity to learn about local government. Students will spend a day at a firehouse, touring the police station, visiting the courts and learning about the city, county and state governments. Students must live in the Merced or attend a high school in the city. The program runs from June 18-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be based out of the Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. For information, call 209-385-6854 or visit https://www.cityofmerced.org/depts/parks_n_community_services/default.asp.
