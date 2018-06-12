Around Town (06/13/2018)

New Bethany Guild
The New Bethany Guild will host its annual salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at New Bethany, 1441 Berkeley Drive, Los Banos. For more information, call 209-675-0235.
Summer Solstice Homeless Event
Summer Solstice Homeless event set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21 at the Applegate Park outdoor amphitheater in Merced. Come celebrate with individuals that have been housed this past year. Agencies, volunteers and landlord/property managers that have demonstrated their willingness to take a chance on providing assistance to those that were homeless. For more information, call Gena Mercer, 209-421-8132.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host a Parkinson's Support Group at 10 .m. June 21 at 1450 E. 27th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-3300.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th-grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments