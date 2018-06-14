Around Town (06/14/2018)

Merced’s First Trauma Interpreters
A reception will take place Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Healthy House, 301 W. 18th St., Merced, to fete the first trauma-informed interpreting workforce in Merced County.
Father's Day Weekend Berry U-Pick
Father's Day Weekend Berry U-Pick, fish in the Merced River, hand-crank ice cream BBQ from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 12230 Livingston Cressey Road, Livingston. For more info call Cindy at 209-761-0081, and follow them on Facebook: Riverdance Farms “Pick and Gather.”
Ebony Socialites
The Ebony Socialites will host a “All in White Party” from 6 to 11 p.m. June 16 at the Veterans Memorial building, 1390 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $25 per person. All white attire. Proceeds benefit scholarship funds. For more information, call 209-358-9507.
Community Dance
A community dance will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 24 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Master Gardeners of Merced
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a public succulent workshop to demonstrate how to grow, propagate and care for succulents year round on June 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave, Merced. For more information and to register please call 209-385-7403.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Meeting
Join us to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and how you can help advance the cause by starting a team. Informational meeting hosted at the Vista Ranch and Cellars, 7326 E. Highway 140, Merced on July 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Janet Ramsey at 209-769-8272 for a RSVP reservation or more information. Merced’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 6 at Applegate Park, Merced.
