Around Town (06/15/2018)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist, John Horrell, to benefit the Multicultural Art Center at 6 p.m. Friday, at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council will host Kids’ Day at the MAC with Ocean Art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will create four art projects using watercolors, sand and more to celebrate summer. This free program is held once per month at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or go to the events page of artsmerced.org.
Beer Shack Car and Music Show
A Dad’s Night Out Father’s Day event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Los Banos. There will be a car show, a beer shack and live music. For more information, call the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce at 209-826-2495.
Free Music Event in Merced
Beachwood/Franklin Committee 4 Improvement presents V L Trio, a Cuban Latin jazz group. The group will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2040 Lobo Ave., Merced. For more information contact: Renee 209-230-0650 or renee_diaz@att.net or Mercedes 209-205-8717 or mrodri1797@att.net.
Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls
Due to the popularity of the “Yosemite Lumber Company at Merced Falls” exhibit, the Courthouse Museum in Merced staff have decided to extend its closing date for another week. It will officially close Sunday. A new exhibit about California songs, titled “Singing California,” will open on June 28. For more information about the exhibits, contact the museum at 209-723-2401.
Music Mondays in Livingston
The Livingston Recreation Department continues Music Mondays in Memorial Park with the Rhythm Blenders on Monday, June 21. Memorial Park is located on the corner of Main and Park Street. The Knights of Columbus will be offering food for sale or you can bring your own picnic. The music line-up in June will be: June 18 The Danny Guizar Band and June 25 Fade to Blu. All concerts are free with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 209-394-8930.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
