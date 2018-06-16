Around Town (06/16/2018)

Ebony Socialites
The Ebony Socialites will host a “All in White Party” from 6 to 11 p.m. June 16 at the Veterans Memorial building, 1390 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $25 per person. All white attire. Proceeds benefit scholarship funds. For more information, call 209-358-9507.
Kids’ Day at the MAC
The Merced County Arts Council will host Kids’ Day at the MAC with Ocean Art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will create four art projects using watercolors, sand and more to celebrate summer. This free program is held once per month at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090 or go to the events page of artsmerced.org.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
AARP Meeting
A Merced Fire Department representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. June 27 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced.
Exhibit Opening at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Singing California” exhibit at 5 p.m. June 28. Let’s take a musical journey back in time as this exhibit, featuring 55 framed vintage sheet music covers, explores the enchanting lyrics and melodies of songs that express our love for the Golden State. The exhibit opening program, starting at 6 p.m., will feature musical performances by Harmony Valley Chorus and Charlie Galatro and a PowerPoint presentation on “Sheet Music in California History.” For more information about the exhibit, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401. The exhibit and opening program is free to the public.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
