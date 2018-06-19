Around Town (06/19/2018)

Summer Solstice Homeless Event
Summer Solstice Homeless event set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Applegate Park outdoor amphitheater in Merced. Come celebrate with individuals that have been housed this past year. Agencies, volunteers and landlord/property managers that have demonstrated their willingness to take a chance on providing assistance to those that were homeless. For more information, call Gena Mercer, 209-421-8132.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host a Parkinson's Support Group at 10 .m. Thursday at 1450 E. 27th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-3300.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
AARP Meeting
A Merced Fire Department representative will address the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. June 27 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Meeting
Join us to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and how you can help advance the cause by starting a team. Informational meeting hosted at the Vista Ranch and Cellars, 7326 E. Highway 140, Merced on July 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Janet Ramsey at 209-769-8272 for a RSVP reservation or more information. Merced’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 6 at Applegate Park, Merced.
Read and Succeed
Read and Succeed, the Literacy program at the Merced County Library, is seeking volunteers to work one-on-one with adults who are learning to read. Tutors must be at least 18 years old, English speaking, a high school graduate or GED, and read at the 12th-grade level. Training and materials are provided. For information, call the Literacy Center at 209-385-7391.
