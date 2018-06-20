Around Town (06/20/2018)

Summer Solstice Homeless Event
Summer Solstice Homeless event set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Applegate Park outdoor amphitheater in Merced. Come celebrate with individuals that have been housed this past year. Agencies, volunteers and landlord/property managers that have demonstrated their willingness to take a chance on providing assistance to those that were homeless. For more information, call Gena Mercer, 209-421-8132.
Community Dance
A community dance will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner June 25 at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Exhibit Opening at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Singing California” exhibit at 5 p.m. June 28. Let’s take a musical journey back in time as this exhibit, featuring 55 framed vintage sheet music covers, explores the enchanting lyrics and melodies of songs that express our love for the Golden State. The exhibit opening program, starting at 6 p.m., will feature musical performances by Harmony Valley Chorus and Charlie Galatro and a PowerPoint presentation on “Sheet Music in California History.” For more information about the exhibit, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401. The exhibit and opening program is free to the public.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
Merced Zoo Seeks Volunteers
The Merced Zoo is seeking volunteers. Orientations are set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the zoo and participants may begin volunteer work as early as the following day. Applications are available at the zoo’s gift shop, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
