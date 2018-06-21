Around Town (06/21/2018)

Parkinson’s Support Group
The Amie Marchini Senior Care will host a Parkinson's Support Group at 10 .m. today at 1450 E. 27th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-3300.
Become a CASA Volunteer
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have an information meeting about how to become a CASA volunteer at 10 a.m. June 21, 5:15 p.m. June 26, noon July 3, and 4 p.m. July 5 at the CASA office, 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, Merced. For more information call the office 209-722-2272 or go online at mercedcasa.org.
Community Dance
A community dance will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 24 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $8. Door prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Exhibit Opening at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Singing California” exhibit at 5 p.m. June 28. Let’s take a musical journey back in time as this exhibit, featuring 55 framed vintage sheet music covers, explores the enchanting lyrics and melodies of songs that express our love for the Golden State. The exhibit opening program, starting at 6 p.m., will feature musical performances by Harmony Valley Chorus and Charlie Galatro and a PowerPoint presentation on “Sheet Music in California History.” For more information about the exhibit, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401. The exhibit and opening program is free to the public.
Master Gardeners of Merced
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a public succulent workshop to demonstrate how to grow, propagate and care for succulents year round on June 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the UCCE office, 2145 Wardrobe Ave, Merced. For more information and to register please call 209-385-7403.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Meeting
Join us to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and how you can help advance the cause by starting a team. Informational meeting hosted at the Vista Ranch and Cellars, 7326 E. Highway 140, Merced on July 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Janet Ramsey at 209-769-8272 for a RSVP reservation or more information. Merced’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 6 at Applegate Park, Merced.
