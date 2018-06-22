Around Town (06/22/2018)

Calamari Dinner in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a calamari drive thru and dine-in dinner Monday at the Elks Lodge, 565 E St., Los Banos. Tickets are $15. Drive thru will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info call 209-826-2282.
Fourth of July Breakfast Fundraiser
The Atwater VFW Auxiliary will hold its annual Fourth of July breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. before the annual community parade at 1390 Broadway, Awater. The public is welcome. All proceeds go to Wreaths Across America program that places green wreaths at national cemeteries. For more information, call 209-658-6436.
Exhibit Opening at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Singing California” exhibit at 5 p.m. June 28. Let’s take a musical journey back in time as this exhibit, featuring 55 framed vintage sheet music covers, explores the enchanting lyrics and melodies of songs that express our love for the Golden State. The exhibit opening program, starting at 6 p.m., will feature musical performances by Harmony Valley Chorus and Charlie Galatro and a PowerPoint presentation on “Sheet Music in California History.” For more information about the exhibit, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401. The exhibit and opening program is free to the public.
Annual Tea and Bazaar Xmas Style
Veritas Parlor No. 75 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced will hold their annual Tea & Bazaar with a Christmas-in-July theme from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 21 at the Valley Bible Church community room at 3312 G St., Merced. Lunch of sandwiches and ice teas will be available for a $10 donation. The public is invited. For information, call 209-382-0720.
Missoula Children's Theatre
The Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos will host auditions for the upcoming Missoula Children's Theatre performance of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at 2 p.m. July 23 at 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Auditions are open to first through 12th grades. Rehearsals are July 23 through July 27. All days are mandatory. Performances are Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Anne Sanchez at 209-631-8114.
Monday Night Bingo
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime Band Boosters host Monday Night Bingo to benefit the band program, every Monday night inside the Golden Valley High School cafeteria located at 2121 Child’s Ave in Merced. Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-658-2165.
