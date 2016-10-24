Hang art easily with magnetic stickers

1:01 Whale frees itself from Outer Banks sandbar Pause

0:53 Scenes of late spring on the American River Parkway

1:53 Giraffe celebrates spring weather with run around zoo exhibit in Chicago

0:45 How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail

1:27 Documentary on Scott Peterson trial debuts in Palm Springs

1:12 Take a hike through Sierra wildflowers

4:04 Napa Valley pioneer Peter Mondavi loved the wine business, never considered different career

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

4:07 Dave Barry's 2015 Holiday Gift Guide

1:40 Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck