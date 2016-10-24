How to create the coziest home ever, on a budget

For all the frigid months ahead when weekends are meant to be spent indoors, creating a cozy environment becomes a primary focus. Nothing makes winter more enjoyable than bundling up in a luxe throw with a cup of tea and relishing in a fragrant scented candle with a good book or a Netflix binge session. Unfortunately, while we're busy crossing off dozens of presents on our holiday shopping list and getting our homes ready for entertaining season, our wallets aren't exactly flush with cash for redecorating during this time of year.
Luckily many small tricks can make your home feel extra cozy without shelling out a ton. That's why we put together a list of eight easy ways to make the place you live the coziest, comfiest winter cave ever - without breaking the bank. The only downside to these tips? You might never be able to leave for work again... Don't say we didn't warn you!
FAUX FUR IS YOUR FRIEND
A faux-fur throw feels incredibly luxurious. Whether it's placed on the back of a chair, draped over the arm of a sofa, or even layered over a footstool, the plush texture screams "high end" while providing warmth - aesthetically and in reality. Outposts like CB2 and World Market often have faux-fur blankets for less.
ARRANGE CANDLES IN CLUSTERS
Candleholders, votives or even simple white pillar candles in various sizes grouped together in clusters make a home feel cozier by creating a warm ambiance. They are the ultimate mood setter, and they're available for pennies. They provide a simple elegance and sophistication that doesn't betray their real cost.
STACK BOOKS ON BOOKS
Books are an incredibly affordable decor trick for making a home cozier, as they can be purchased en masse without breaking the bank and lend your space the collected feel of a library. Hit up garage and estate sales in your area, and keep in mind that many local schools often hold book sales around the holidays, during which old hardcover books can be snatched up in dollar bins.
POUFS ARE PREFERRED
Moroccan and similar poufs are far less-expensive seating options than chairs and sofas, and they project a laid-back and inviting vibe. The cushy pieces close to the ground beckon guests to gather around for a relaxing affair, versus the harder lines of more traditional seating options.
EMBRACE THE UNDONE LOOK
No need to shell out thousands of dollars on your bedding - by embracing the undone look that's characteristic to vintage linen, you can create an inviting bed that won't break the bank. Bonus: Linen is a durable fabric that will last far longer than your average cotton sheets, so you'll only have to buy them once.
DARK PAINT CREATES DEPTH AND DRAMA
A can of paint is one of the most cost-savvy ways to transform a room. Though white walls have their place, the airy Scandinavian look isn't the warmest aesthetic. Instead, deep, dark colors like black, slate-gray, green, burgundy and navy, together with layered textures like faux fur and velvet, evoke the feeling of a cozy hideaway. Try painting your white room - or even just your trim or fireplace - in a dark tone for winter, and tell us it doesn't instantly get cozier.
ART ADDS PERSONALITY
You know what doesn't scream cozy? Sparse walls. Nothing makes a home feel more lived-in and personal than walls covered in a collection of art and photographs. Thankfully it's easy to cover your surroundings with interesting visuals without spending much, like old movie posters at flea markets to the multitude of online sources for surprisingly inexpensive art.
EMBRACE WOOD ACCENTS
Wooden pieces, be they a footstool, a bench or a side table - especially when paired with the aforementioned items - evoke the feeling of a ski lodge. If wood pieces aren't in your budget, a basket or pile of artfully arranged chopped wood feels just as impactful, even if you don't have a fireplace to burn it in.
