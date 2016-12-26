8 easy ways to make your living room extra cozy when you're bored

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:50 School stories, a new Sun-Star column from Sara Sandrik

1:01 Whale frees itself from Outer Banks sandbar

0:53 Scenes of late spring on the American River Parkway