Naturally organized people do this one thing every day. Do you?

Those of us whose apartments resemble a Forever 21 on a Saturday look to our hyper-organized counterparts with awe: Their homes are as immaculate as a museum, their days are scheduled down to the minute and they never have so much as a hair out of place.
While some of their organizational methods may seem over the top, science says they're onto something - being organized can improve your work performance, your mental health and your overall well-being, as the Huffington Post points out. So how can the disorganized among us reap the same benefits? According to professional organizer Tova Weinstock, the secret is simple: Stick to a basic upkeep checklist every day.
"It's important to take baby steps when getting organized, otherwise the process can feel daunting and overwhelming," she tells Elle Decor. On a daily basis, Weinstock makes sure to make her bed, put away clothing when taking it off, wash the dishes, wipe down counters, sort through the mail and most importantly, plan for the next day. "Before heading to bed, mentally walk through the next day and do your best to prepare for it," she explains. "Even the smallest habit change (bed making, dish washing, etc.) can help."
Believe it or not, these small home changes are instrumental in giving you a sense of control over your life - a mentality that can trickle into your professional life as well.
