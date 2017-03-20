Hobbies: Brighten spring's arrival with this floral chandelier

With spring just around the corner, there is no better way to celebrate the season than with a beautiful DIY floral chandelier. It is the perfect accessory for your home, party and even wedding.
Gather:
- Wire wreath
- Lots of fresh flowers
- Vines
- Fishing wire
- Florist tape
- Scissors
1. Start by attaching the vines to your wreath. Loop the vines under and over the wreath and tape with florist tape to keep the vines in place.
2. Let the ends of the vines hang down for a fun whimsical look.
3. Add flowers to the wreath.
4. Add in additional vines. You want your floral chandelier to look natural and beautiful.
5. Hang with fishing wire and mist with water to keep your floral chandelier fresh.
Note: Make your floral chandelier the day of your event for best results.
Dena is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.
