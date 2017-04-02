Dolphins TE Anthony Fasano runs addiction-treatment home in offseason

2:32 Delhi's Jesse Flores Pause

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:50 School stories, a new Sun-Star column from Sara Sandrik

1:01 Whale frees itself from Outer Banks sandbar

0:53 Scenes of late spring on the American River Parkway

1:53 Giraffe celebrates spring weather with run around zoo exhibit in Chicago

0:45 How to make a Blackberry Smash cocktail