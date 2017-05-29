Living

May 29, 2017 1:00 AM

Plumber: Looking for aggressive water-saving plumbing fixtures

By ED DEL GRANDE Tribune News Service

Q: Dear Ed: I have a small home-based work area complete with a powder room. Between deliveries and visitors, the bathroom does get some extra use and I'm looking to upgrade to water-saving fixtures. My question is because of the traffic, what aggressive water-saving plumbing fixtures should I consider?

– Kim, Kansas

A: Many homes have a powder room (toilet and sink) that gets more than normal use. So, it makes sense to get plumbing fixtures that not only save water, but also incorporate some extra performance features.

Here are three water-saving fixture suggestions for high traffic powder rooms.

TOILET

For the traffic aspect, I recommend a high efficiency toilet with air-assisted flushing technology. Because of the pressurized flushing power, it can handle extra traffic while using less water per flush than a standard toilet.

FAUCET

Touchless is the way to go. Efficient touchless faucets have water-saving controls, and the water only flows when hands are under the spout.

WATERLESS URINAL

If you have space, install a residential waterless urinal. If you want aggressive, this is the No. 1 water-saver in the No. 1 business.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

