Taco Bell delivery coming soon. Can we get this in Merced?

Taco Bell this week announced an agreement with some franchises to begin delivery services next year.
It's unclear whether Merced stores will be included in the effort to bring your Cheesy Gordita Crunch directly to your door.
In a statement released Thursday, the fast-food chain's CEO, Brian Niccol, said the new push is part of a new technology-based initiative called "All Access" and, in addition to delivery in some markets, also will include group ordering.
"We always aim to stay relevant with our changing consumer tastes and trends, whether that be creating innovative menu items or offering the latest technology that connects customers to our brand when they want, where they want it," Niccol said in the prepared statement.
Niccol also said the company also plans to invest in "self-serve kiosks" and "faster networks."
News of possible delivery services comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month that popular chain would expand its dollar menu.
Earlier this year, it also was reported that Taco Bell would add alcohol to the menu in some of its larger markets.
The question remains, however, will any of this make its way to Merced County? Company officials declined to say.
