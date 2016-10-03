Game review: 'Forza Horizon 3,' open world racer is the best driving game of 2016

Parents need to know that "Forza Horizon 3" is an open world street racing game. Besides breaking local speeding limits, the game also encourages you to drive recklessly. But while there are violent car crashes, the drivers are never hurt, so there's no blood or gore. Some of the music on the radio features risque lyrics. Communication between players is unmonitored, which means it might get risque as well.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
"Forza Horizon 3" is an open world racing game that has you driving a wide variety of cars on the streets, beaches, and dirt roads of Australia. By winning races and completing challenges, you not only earn money, which you use to buy more cars, but you also open up the world to new events, making your racing festival that much bigger. Besides all the numerous cars and courses, this game also boasts a number of ways to customize your racing experience, giving you control over what you do, who you race, and where you race. You can also change the conditions of the races, and even enjoy them with three of your online friends in tow.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Thanks to great controls, twisty tracks, and a wide variety of vehicles and places to drive them, this open world street racing game is this year's best virtual Sunday drive. Like previous games in this series, and the "Forza Motorsport" series it was spun off from, "Forza Horizon 3" features adjustable and spot-on controls regardless of whether you're looking for something realistic, something more forgiving and arcade-like, or something in between. Besides a deep career mode that will have you driving in many different kinds of events, this also has an option to play those events with three of your Forza-loving online friends, including those playing on another system. It also boasts a ton of other events, including some Hollywood-style stunts, as well as a deep customization system that allows you to create your dream car, mechanically and aesthetically. Together, it all makes "Forza Horizon 3" the best racing game of 2016.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 10 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 0 out of 5
Positive role models: 0 out of 5
Ease of play: 3 out of 5
Violence: 1 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 2 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 0 out of 5 (Are products/advertisements embedded? Is the title part of a broader marketing initiative/empire? Is the intent to sell things to kids?)
GAME DETAILS
Platforms: Windows, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Developer: Microsoft Game Studios
Release date: September 27, 2016
Genre: Racing
ESRB rating: E for mild lyrics, mild violence
