Hurricane Katrina, heartache, and healing (part 1 of 3)

It was this week, 11 years ago that I found myself headed from Ohio to New Orleans, with a pack of respiratory masks, a pair of work boots and a fistful of prayers.
This wasn't the first time I'd gone to New Orleans that year. My three sisters and I had met in the city several times since April, following my mother's accident at her house two miles from the French Quarter.
It was an incomprehensible accident, a traumatic event we still, to this day don't know the details of.
All we could piece together from the items left behind in Mama's house is that she was filling a cheap lighter with the wrong fluid. The fluid was dripping on her clothes. When she went to strike the lighter, the knee-length polyester sweater she was wearing ignited like a pile of dry autumn leaves.
Our mother had already lived a hard life.
Half-Lebanese, Catholic and Sophia Loren exotic, she suffered rejection and mockery in conservative South Carolina as a child, which she eventually abandoned in her 30s for New Orleans after she divorced my father, taking us with her. It was a dramatic change of scenery in all our lives. But we eventually found ourselves smitten with the music, the culture and the freer spirit of New Orleans. We became part of the city, working in its bars and restaurants, attending its universities, making gumbo and learning to eat crawfish, second lining at Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras. One sister married a musician. Another became involved with the film and music industry. As for Mama, she found meaningful work as a psychiatric nurse at Charity Hospital, where she helped the lowest of the low. But she continued to be haunted by a childhood that include a physically and emotionally abusive mother. Her struggles with depression, substance abuse, low self esteem and ultimately poverty increased in later years when she contracted Hepatitis C from tainted blood during a cancer surgery transfusion.
The lighter she was filling that day, we four daughters knew, would likely be used to light the marijuana she smoked often to ease her psychic pain
Though my mother walked into the ER on her own that day, by the time I flew into the Baton Rouge burn unit an hour from New Orleans where she'd been transported by ambulance, Mama was in an induced coma, intubated and wrapped in bandages from forehead to mid-calf.
With third-degree burns to 38 percent of her body, doctors were focused on keeping Mama comfortable for the four days she remained alive, while we four daughters made camp in the waiting room. Though we would never hear our mother's voice, we clung to her bedside as often as we were allowed, talking to her, caressing her feet and the top of her head, the only parts of her body not bandaged. We also sang. Nurses later said they wept seeing us around her bed singing James Taylor's "You've Got a Friend," our brother-in-law musician accompanying us on guitar.
Mama had lived an exceptionally hard life her daughters couldn't rescue her from. Now she was dying an exceptionally hard death over which we also had no control.
It was more than I could bear.
Or so I thought.
I remember calling my therapist in a panic, several days after Mama died, terrified at the depths of despair and fear I was feeling. "It's the normal course of grief," she reassured me. "And trauma."
I made trips back and forth to New Orleans that summer before Hurricane Katrina, touching every scrap of paper in my mother's house, every piece of clothing, throwing away, giving away, setting aside the mementos we would one day want. There were a few pieces of furniture to later divide up. For now, we needed to leave Mama's house to say as intact as possible while we worked through the trauma. We needed "Mama's house" to stay "Mama's house."
I also made trips back and forth that summer to my therapist's office, where I learned the importance of giving voice to grief, rather than denying it. I learned who among my friends could hold my grief with me and who was not equipped. When I was particularly impatient with myself, I learned to ask, "What would I tell one of my children?" and then act accordingly. I learned what it means to pray. Not for specifics. But how to live into the peace of prayer and let it take over, too. I learned in the words of the Indian mystic Osho that "pain is not to make you sad. Pain is to make you more alert." Says Osho: "If you have found your truth within yourself there is nothing more in this whole existence to find."
I took these prayers and fresh insights with me to Katrina's New Orleans that October, 11 years ago. I also took a camera and a notebook. For some among us, bearing witness to the world, especially when one's soul is already aggrieved, is like pouring salt on a wound. For me, any opportunity to experience raw human emotion is an opportunity to move into truth. Fully experiencing and then documenting the world is how I make sense of it.
Before I left for New Orleans then, I contracted with the "Cleveland Plain Dealer" to write a story about Katrina. My press credentials would give me access into places where other people weren't allowed. Which means I would not only get into my mother's house to begin the cleanup and restoration that would take five years to complete. I also had reason to travel into the hardest-hit Lower Ninth Ward, to see where the mudslide rode into town with a vengeance. I would literally touch with my hands the places where the levee broke, the gaping wounds where the carnage began.
My family waited at home to hear. My children, 8, 12 and 16 at the time, were experiencing this through their mother's eyes.
I didn't know it. I couldn't have named it, as I flew by myself over New Orleans that afternoon, seeing for the first time the sticks poking up out of the swamp where once trees had been. But I was moving into the act of healing.
We all were.
