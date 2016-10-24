Balancing Act: When your tween decides the pumpkin patch outing is lame, listen up

My kids and I found ourselves at home with no obligations on Columbus Day, which felt like a perfect opportunity to do one of those autumn things you see on the cover of Good Housekeeping.
"Hey," I suggested, "you guys wanna go get pumpkins to decorate?"
My daughter chimed in first.
"Can we go soon and get it over with?"
This is a relatively new thing - the begrudging acceptance of familial obligations, as opposed to the joyful zest with which she used to embrace them.
My friends with older kids say it's totally normal, and she may even come back around in a few years. She just turned 11, which is, apparently, the age when a lot of kids decide they have outgrown such childish pursuits as decorating things (pumpkins, eggs) and talking about their day.
By the time she's 14 or so (one friend said 27), she'll be eager to spend time with me at pumpkin patches and corn mazes and all sorts of other staples of Americana, even if she's doing it to be ironic. Or populate her Instagram.
Until then, I've decided to look on the bright side. Her halfheartedness about this stuff is my permission slip to scale back a bit.
The old me, the one with two young kids who jumped at the chance to feed dried kibble to caged animals (petting zoo!) and ride slowly in vehicles commandeered by strangers (choo-choo train!), routinely left the city and drove to far-flung suburbs for merriment.
No pumpkin patch was too far. No Christmas tree farm too secluded. No apple orchard too remote.
My children's very happiness was at stake, after all. Certainly they would grow up emotionally stunted if we bought pumpkins in a gravel lot that was, a month prior, home to an abandoned trailer advertising Vienna Beef Franks.
This year, I compromised.
We went for pumpkins on Columbus Day, but we stayed in our neighborhood. A couple of miles north of us is a darling nursery and garden center that sells mums and gourds and, yep, a few dozen pumpkins.
There weren't rows upon rows of hundreds of pumpkins, and we didn't take a hay ride to arrive among them. But my kids ran around the little collection in search of the biggest, roundest pumpkin and snatched up three or four smaller ones for good measure.
Elston Avenue traffic zoomed by to our east, but the sun was shining, and they even had fresh-popped popcorn.
The whole outing took an hour, including the drive to and from, which meant we had plenty of time to carve and color and otherwise decorate when we got home.
In a way, we got it over with.
But in another way, we whittled away the frivolous stuff and focused on the main event - time together, honoring a tradition.
The early years of parenting are so bewildering and disorienting, and you figure everyone else has it figured out far better than you do. That's what I figured, at least.
I found it nearly impossible to navigate all the events and classes and festivals and products being marketed to kids, and I felt a little obligated to check out all of them, lest I rob my children of a chance to grow or laugh or learn or make friends.
It took me a while to listen to my kids' voices - and my own - about how we really want to spend our time. Together, definitely. At a pastoral countryside with face painting for $7.50? Not necessarily.
"The last two times we went to an apple orchard, we drove an hour, saw the picking line was too long, bought bags of apples for way more than we could at Jewel, ate a couple cider doughnuts and went home," my friend Jenni wrote on Facebook, after I posted something about my daughter's growing aversion toward autumnal outings.
"That's every time we go to an apple orchard," I replied.
This year I think we'll skip it.
My daughter is the one pushing back a bit on this stuff, but I'm realizing she's actually tapping into some of my own feelings. I want to spend as much time with my kids as I can, and I want the bulk of it to be happy and meaningful. But we can find happiness and meaning on our own terms.
The day after Columbus Day, I came home from work to find that squirrels had gnawed their way through the tops of our pumpkins and spread the seeds and guts all over our front steps. It looked like a crime scene (albeit one from a children's book), and it was hard not to feel a tiny bit disappointed that our pumpkins had met such an untimely demise.
But it also felt like a message from the universe: Don't worry so much about the outcome. The meaning comes from the doing, and the doing went great: Happiness, sunshine, popcorn.
Life, I should know by now, hardly ever looks like a Good Housekeeping cover. And that's just fine.
