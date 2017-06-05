Family Meals Matter: Celebrate June Dairy Month

June is Dairy Month, a time to celebrate the family of dairy foods that includes milk, yogurt and cheese. June is also a time to honor the dairy farm families and milk processing companies that ensure milk remains a healthy, wholesome and safe product enjoyed by millions for thousands of years.
One way to honor dairy farm families during June Dairy Month is supporting the Great American Milk Drive. Milk is the most requested, yet least donated food bank item. While 68 gallons of milk are the average recommendation, most food bank clients only receive about one gallon per person per year.
The Great American Milk Drive is a year-round national effort that supplies coupons or vouchers to local food banks that families can redeem at retailers for the variety and size of milk, up to a retail cost of $5 that they prefer. Donate today at http://www.MilkLife.com/Give
Another way is to promote USDA's Summer Feeding program. When school is out, free meals are available for any child or teen ages 18 and under, no paperwork or enrollment required. For more information on summer meals, visit https://www.healthyeating.org/Blog/Article/3435/Resources-Help-Build-Appetites-for-Summer-Meals.aspx .
Celebrate June Dairy Month and the family of dairy foods with a featured family meal of Grilled Mahi Mahi + Asparagus With Lemon Butter, Apple Cheddar Quinoa Muffins and Honey Poached Pears. Other recipes featuring dairy foods to enjoy all week long include Shrimp and Cheddar Grits, Real California Curried Carrot Soup, Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole and Yankee Grits.
GRILLED MAHI MAHI + ASPARAGUS WITH LEMON BUTTER
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/102159/grilled-mahi-mahi-asparagus-with-lemon-butter.aspx
Number of servings: 4
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1-1 1/4 pounds mahi-mahi, wild salmon, tuna or cod, skinned if desired, cut into 4 portions (see tips)
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed
Cooking spray, preferably canola oil
1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch, divided
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons lemon juice
PREPARATION:
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Place fish and asparagus on a large rimmed baking sheet and coat both sides with cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and garlic powder.
3. Oil the grill rack (see tips). Place the asparagus on one side, perpendicular to the grates; place the fish on the other side. Grill the fish, turning once, until opaque, 3 to 5 minutes per side (depending on thickness); grill the asparagus, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes.
4. Place butter, lemon juice and the pinch of salt in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on High to melt the butter, about 25 seconds. Drizzle each portion of fish and asparagus with about 1 tablespoon of the lemon butter.
COOK'S NOTES:
Serving size: 3-4 ounces fish and 8-10 asparagus
For information about choosing sustainable seafood, visit SeafoodWatch.org.
Oil a grill rack before you grill to keep the food from sticking to the rack. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill – it may cause a flare-up.)
Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.
Source: EatingWell
APPLE CHEDDAR QUINOA MUFFINS
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/102158/apple-cheddar-quinoa-muffins.aspx
Number of servings:
Total preparation time:
Actual cooking time:
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup quinoa flour (see tips)
1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour (see tips) or gluten-free flour blend
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk (see tips)
1 cup grated peeled apple
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or scallion greens
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
PREPARATION:
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray or line with paper liners and spray the liners.
2. Whisk quinoa flour, whole-wheat flour (or gluten-free flour blend), baking powder, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, apple, oil and chives (or scallions) in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Add half the cheese and stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened; do not overmix. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top.
3. Bake the muffins until golden brown and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before serving.
COOK'S NOTES:
Serving size is 1 muffin. Makes 12.
Make Ahead Tip: Individually wrap in plastic and freeze airtight for up to 1 month. To reheat frozen muffins, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.
Tips: Look for quinoa flour in the baking section or near gluten-free flours. To make your own, grind whole grains of quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder.
Whole-wheat pastry flour is milled from soft wheat and contains less gluten than regular whole-wheat. Both flours provide the nutritional benefits of whole grains. Find them in large supermarkets, natural-foods stores and online at bobsredmill.com and kingarthurflour.com. Store in the freezer.
No buttermilk? You can make "sour milk" as a substitute: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar into 1 cup nonfat milk; let stand for about 10 minutes before using so the acid can sour the milk.
Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.
Source: EatingWell
HONEY POACHED PEARS
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/73237/honey-poached-pears.aspx
Number of servings: 4
Total preparation time: less than 15 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
2 ripe but firm pears, peeled
2 cups red wine
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup water
Juice of 1 lemon
Peel of 1/2 lemon
1/2 cup California raisins
1/2 cup coarsely crushed Amaretti cookies
HONEY CREAM
1/4 cup low-fat sour cream
1 teaspoon honey
Pinch of cinnamon
PREPARATION:
Cut each pear in half and remove core and seeds with a small knife or melon baller.
Place in a large saucepan with wine, honey, water and lemon juice and lemon peel. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Flip pears over and simmer for 10 minutes more. Remove from liquid and let cool.
Place three-quarters cup poaching liquid in a small saucepan with raisins. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes or until raisins are plump and syrupy.
Place each pear cut side up on a dessert plate. Top with equal amounts of raisins then sprinkle with crushed cookies. Stir together sour cream, honey and cinnamon; place a spoonful on the side of each serving.
Source: California Raisins
ADDITIONAL RECIPES
Shrimp and Cheddar Grits
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/64968/shrimp-and-cheddar-grits.aspx
Real California Curried Carrot Soup
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/102172/real-california-curried-carrot-soup.aspx
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/80496/skillet-tuna-noodle-casserole.aspx
Yankee Grits
https://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/94422/yankee-grits.aspx
Featured family meal details include at least four servings of each featured recipe.
"Family Meals Matter" features registered dietitian-approved recipes with foods from all the food groups to reflect Dairy Council of California's nutrition philosophy. For more information, nutrition tools and additional family meal recipes, visit healthyeating.org.
Comments