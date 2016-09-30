Feeling floral in the fall

You all know how to make a girl feel loved. I received so many emails and phone calls this past summer asking where my articles have been.
I appreciate all the concern. The past few months have been pure madness. I have been doing quite a bit of traveling and sadly there wasn’t a whole lot of time to do photo shoots for all my outfits. I saw some incredible places and got to travel with some pretty cool people. I am truly blessed.
All right enough about that; let’s talk about this outfit.
I know we are officially in fall, but when you see an adorable floral dress on the rack at one of your favorite stores, you have to buy it. Especially when it is on sale. I am a firm believer in dressing for the weather. That being said, if it is 100 degrees outside, like it has been, why not dress for the occasion? My mom was the first person to ask me about my shopping choice when I showed her this dress. Her first reaction was, “Michelle, it is fall!” I agree, however, it is still too hot to wear dark colors. So until it drops below 85, you can expect me to wear a lot of bright colors.
I am known at work for seeing how bright I can get with my wardrobe. I pride myself on it. So as long as I can milk it, it’s happening. I found this dress at Nordstrom Rack a few weeks ago. I always love shopping their sales. They have such great pieces at ridiculously good prices. I almost made money off this dress. I paired it with this blue bag that Big Buddha sent me a few years ago. It holds everything, which in my line of work where I’m constantly carrying 95 things, is a good thing. I added these white sandals that I got in Seattle a few weeks ago. I find myself dressing more for comfort these days.
I couldn’t believe what a good deal I got on these sandals too! They are Aerosoles brand and I could walk in them for miles. Well, I actually did up in Seattle. I had all my outfits planned for my trip. I packed comfy shoes, or at least what I thought was comfy shoes. Half way through my trip I noticed it felt like I had broken my left foot. I came to the conclusion it was the shoes I was walking all over the city in.
So an impromptu trip to Aerosoles happened.
Thankfully it was only a couple of blocks away. Wouldn’t you know it, they were having and end of summer sale. So naturally I bought these sandals and a pair of heels. Getting them in my suitcase was another story. I went to Seattle with my suitcase incredibly full, but somehow managed to fit both shoe boxes in my suitcase before the trip home.
Moral of the story: Always walk around in the shoes you are taking on a trip for about a week before you leave. Or do what I did and come home with two new pairs of shoes. Hope you all are doing well; I am excited to start getting questions from you all again! Have a great rest of your weekend and thanks for reading!
Michelle Oliver is a Merced native and a fashion and beauty blogger at www.gracefulglamourgirl.com. She can be reached at gracefulglamourgirl@live.com.
Comments