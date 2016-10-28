It is no secret that I love to see how far I can step outside the lines of normal fashion choices. I like bright colors, I love patterns and I love mixing those two things.
One of the most common questions I get asked is why do I always have to wear bright colors. Well, here’s the answer: I don’t have to, I like to.
I have a very bubbly and outgoing personality and I like to bring that to life with my fashion choices. Sure, I love wearing black and white. But I also love wearing bright pink and orange. I don’t live by your typical fashion rules. I tend to make my own.
I found this blue gingham dress at Nordstrom Rack a few weeks back and honestly couldn’t love it more. The blue is pretty subtle and doesn’t scream for attention, however when you add a bright pink purse, it changes the entire outfit. I love how classy this dress is. I always tell people I wish we could go back to dressing in the ’50s. Sadly, this is probably as close as I will get to going back to that era. It is a very conservative dress and yet still so attractive. I kept it pretty casual with my sandals but I wanted to keep it comfortable and practical.
I have a challenge for all of you. Next time you go shopping, purchase something that is a stretch for you. If you normally wear black and white, pick something more colorful. If you never wear patterns or prints, pick something that you can ease yourself in with. The reason I want to challenge you all with this is because there is something very liberating about stepping out of your comfort zone. Our society has placed so many expectations on what we should wear and what we should look like that I think we forget to just have fun.
Fashion is a powerful outlet for me.
My blog has pushed me in so many ways that my blog will never just be a fashion blog. It will be a place that encourages me to take risks, to be myself and not follow others but lead myself. It breaks my heart to see so many young women struggling with body image and their appearance. I wouldn’t be lying if I said I never struggled with it myself. However over the last four years of blogging, I have come to realize that my happiness is more important than fitting into a certain size category.
So while stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary, the result is so worth it! Not ready to change your whole wardrobe? Start small: a purse, a scarf or even a sweater. At the end of the day the only person who has to like what you are wearing is you. Hope you all have a wonderful Saturday. Don’t forget to enjoy the weather while it lasts!
Michelle Oliver is a Merced native and a fashion and beauty blogger at www.gracefulglamourgirl.com. She can be reached at gracefulglamourgirl@live.com.
