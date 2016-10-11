SLO wine country calls us back

The Navigator and I returned to Avila Beach in August to celebrate my birthday and to use “our week” at the San Luis Bay Inn. When we stayed in January, we had a great time and decided that we would like to stay at least one week a year, every year (read timeshare).
This will be perfect for future oenological research, gastronomic explorations and the relaxed pace that San Luis Obispo wine country encourages. In a February column I wrote about the delicious flash-fried Brussels sprouts with dried cherries and goat cheese, topped with a smoked paprika aioli and a balsamic reduction sauce that we enjoyed at the Ocean Grill in Avila. We almost filed for divorce over the last bite. That tasty memory took us back to Ocean Grill to celebrate my 68th year.
The latest surprise appetizer was the Steamed Bao Bun stuffed with housemade pork belly, a sweet and spicy glaze, pickled cucumber, Sirarcha aioli and accompanied with a side of kimchi, pickled green onions and daikon carrot kimchi. Luckily, there were two buns. We gave a thumb’s-up approval. The Ocean Grill has a talented young chef who is doing some very creative things, as do several other restaurants in the area.
Ember, in Arroyo Grande, features open-flame cooking. The owner/chef will greet you from the plating area as he inspects every dish that goes out. The menu changes every month to take advantage of the local fresh-food sources. We’ve been three times and have never been disappointed.
The chef at The Spoon Trade, in Grover Beach, left the area for extensive training in high-level restaurants and has returned to show those skills. Our shared appetizer was sweetbreads and mushrooms in a brown butter sauce with two crisp toasts to soak up the juices. The chef delivered the food and explained his techniques.
It was amazing. Every morsel of sweetbread, mushroom and every drop of juice was gone. We loved it. Our shared entrée was chicken and waffles. There was a light drizzle of honey over the juicy chicken and the waffle. It wasn’t too sweet. It was delicious. We will return.
What’s On Our Table
Congratulations to the 2015 McManis Family Vineyards Viognier, which was selected the Best Viognier in Sunset Magazine’s 2016 Wine Competition. In other words, it took the highest gold or Best of Class. Judges said, “The price is remarkable for a wine of this quality, the floral aromas and mouthwatering citrus flavors lead to a brisk lingering finish and wonderful balance.” Suggested retail is $11. Well done, McManis Family. Cheers!
