Valley Wineries Score Big

When asked to name a few wineries I can count on, my answer has always been Bogle, McManis and Delicato. The wines are readily available, with a tremendous value to price and well under $15. In fact, almost all are in the $10-$12 range, which means sale prices put them in the $8 range. In my opinion, a steal. The judges at the 2017 S.F. Chronicle Wine Tasting agreed, as all three wineries returned with truckloads of medals.
Bogle Vineyards
The 2015 sauvignon blanc, the 2014 merlot, the 2014 cabernet sauvignon and the 2013 Phantom all scored double gold medals. This means all the judges in the group were unanimous. The 2015 chardonnay took gold, and silver medals went to the 2014 petite sirah, the 2014 pinot noir and the Essential Red blend. A bronze was awarded to the 2014 zinfandel. Bogle Vineyards winery is in Clarksburg, just south of Sacramento and well worth a visit.
McManis Family Vineyards
The 2015 River Junction Chardonnay was the best of class medal winner, and double golds went to the 2015 petite verdot and the 2015 viognier. Silver medals went to the 2015 Jamie Lynn Barbera, the 2015 cabernet sauvignon, the 2015 merlot and the 2015 pinot noir. The 2015 petite sirah, the 2015 pinot grigio and the 2015 Lodi zinfandel all scored bronze. The McManis Family, fifth-generation farmers, are proving you can make excellent wines from local grapes, right in your back yard.
Delicato Winery
The Indelicato family has more than 90 years of winemaking experience and produces more than 15 brands. They own vineyards in Lodi (Clay Station), in Napa Valley (Black Stallion) and in Monterey County (San Bernabe Vineyard, a separate A.V.A. with 8,000 acres planted). The Noble Vines 2015 San Bernabe Pinot Grigio was selected best of class and the Noble Vines 2014 Lodi Merlot took gold. silver medals went to the Noble Vines 2015 chardonnay, the sauvignon blanc, the 2014 pinot noir and the One Black Red 2014. Other Delicato brands you might recognize are Belle Ambiance, Brazin’, Irony, Handcraft, Twisted and Bota Box, my favorite boxed wine.
And there you have it. Three family-owned valley wineries producing great wines that YOU can always count on: Bogle, McManis and Delicato. Cheers!
San Luis Obispo Wine Country has a new tasting pass for the months of February and March and again in November and December. Pass holders can enjoy tastings at four wineries of their choice from the 16 participating wineries for $40. Go to SLOWine.com for more information.
