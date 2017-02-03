Golden Valley offers new scholarships to would-be Valley nurses

Golden Valley Health Centers launched a nursing scholarship program on Friday to honor of one of their founders who, family members say, “had a special place in her heart” for nurses.
The Flora R. Martinez Nursing Scholarship will help support three nursing students from the San Joaquin Valley each year, according to a statement.
Martinez, who died in 2014 at the age of 90, served on Golden Valley’s board for more than 40 years. Her son, Tom Martinez, currently serves as the board’s president.
“My mother believed in the mission of Golden Valley and gave decades of her life to ensure that everyone received the health care they needed,” Martinez said in a statement.
“She had a special place in her heart for nurses because she saw the dedication and care they show their patients. These scholarships are a true testimony to her legacy and what she stood for.”
The scholarships, each worth $5,000, will go to nursing students who live within the Golden Valley service areas, which are in Merced and Stanislaus counties and are listed on the organization’s website at www.gvhc.org.
Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled in or accepted at a registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse or bachelor of science in nursing program. Those interested must submit an application, personal statement and two letters of recommendation.
The deadline to apply is April 30. Applications will be reviewed by Golden Valley’s board of directors, with scholarships awarded in June.
“We want to be supportive of individuals looking to broaden their horizons or strengthen their ability to pursue a passion for providing health care in our community,” said Mary-Michal Rawling, director of governmental affairs for Golden Valley in an email to the Merced Sun-Star.
Anybody who applies should be “passionate” about health care and the important role nurses play, Rawling added.
“By supporting the development of our local health care workforce, we’re prioritizing the needs of our patients. We want to encourage those with a passion for providing care to the underserved population of the Valley,” she said.
Golden Valley CEO Tony Weber said the scholarship program was an appropriate way to mark the center’s 45th anniversary celebration.
“Golden Valley believes strongly in developing the health care workforce of the future,” he said. “These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to cultivating that expertise from the talent found right here in our own backyard.”
Questions about the Flora R. Martinez Nursing Scholarship can be sent to gvhcfoundation@gvhc.org.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments