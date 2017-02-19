Stanford surgeon coming to Merced to answer questions on colon cancer

Individuals in Merced who have questions or concerns about colon cancer can sign up for a seminar headed by a colorectal surgeon from Stanford Hospital, according to a news release from Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Natalie Kirilcuk, also a clinical assistant professor of surgery, will focus the seminar on the signs, symptoms, screening and treatment of colon cancer, the release said.
Those 50 and older should be thinking about being screened, the statement said, because that is when chances of developing the disease increase.
The seminar, co-sponsored by Emanuel Medical Center and Stanford Health Care, will be at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Holiday Inn Express, 151 S. Parsons Ave. Another seminar will take place at 10 a.m. in the Emanuel Cancer Center at 880 E. Tuolumne Road in Turlock.
“This seminar is an opportunity for community residents to have their questions answered by a Stanford specialist, and to find out what they can do to both reduce their risk of developing colon cancer and take charge of their own wellness,” said Michael Iltis, executive director of Emanuel Cancer Center.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 20 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with 90 percent of those cases involving individuals age 50 and older.
“Colorectal cancer may be diagnosed after symptoms appear, but most people with early stage disease will not experience any symptoms,” the release said.
To register for either seminar, individuals can call 209-250-5355.
