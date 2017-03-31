Gusty winds prompt health caution for Merced County residents

Local air pollution officials issued a health caution statement Thursday afternoon, according to a statement form the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The “gusty winds” cause more dust to blow in the air that can create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter.
“Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis and increase risk of respiratory infections,” the statement said.
The health caution is in affect until Friday for all areas in the San Joaquin Valley, which includes Merced County. The statement said people with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice “for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure.”
Adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure depending on their local conditions, the statement said.
For more information on the current air quality people can check the Real-Time Air Monitoring Stations at www.valleyair.org.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments