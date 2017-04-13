Syphilis, chlamydia are on the rise in Merced County

A rise in reported cases of syphilis in Merced County is drawing the attention of health officials who aim to curtail the spread of sexually transmitted diseases through education and increased awareness.
Information campaigns during April’s STD Awareness Month are being organized under the theme “Syphilis Strikes Back,” according to Richard Rios, public health program manager from the Merced County Department of Public Health.
The county recorded 23 cases of syphilis last year, up from 16 in 2015 and 14 the year before, according to the health department.
STD cases overall have been rising in Merced County, with younger people more likely to contract a disease, including syphilis, Rios said.
“There’s no single reason as to why youth get syphilis more,” Rios said. “One reason is this is the age where individuals first start having sex and are either not being aware or not being consistent with using protection.”
Last year, the county health department reported 1,153 cases of chlamydia and 323 of gonorrhea. That compared to 1,117 for chlamydia and 338 for gonorrhea in 2015, and 1,036 and 188, respectively, the year before.
Lowering the rate of syphilis while detecting it at the earliest stage possible has been a high priority for the health department, Rios said. Syphilis is most infectious in the first 12 months after contraction.
“We’re being very proactive as a health department in addressing the risk of early syphilis,” Rios said.
The health department has been evaluating the stages of reported cases of syphilis in the county, Rios said, while also identifying the sexual partners of the patient and treating them “so the chain of disease can be stopped.”
The health department also is paying attention to cases of congenital syphilis, which is spread when a pregnant woman with syphilis passes the infection to her child. The infection could be fatal to the baby, cause bone deformities, brain and nerve problems, according to the CDC.
Planned Parenthood in Merced has been using their education outreach as a way to prevent the spread of STDs, said Desirre Herrera, regional program manager for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.
“We spend a lot of our time here in Merced County focused on community education,” Herrera said.
Through working with local partners and schools, Planned Parenthood reaches a broad age range, Herrera said, although there still are areas where STD education isn’t as prevalent.
Legislation passed in California last year, AB 329, which requires sexual health and HIV prevention education in public schools, has helped Planned Parenthood reach more youth, Herrera said, but there still are young adults in their 20s who lack information.
“A lot of people in college have limited info because they had limited or no sex education,” she said. “It’s still a big issue in families where people don't talk about it or it’s considered taboo.”
Planned Parenthood offers education services to anybody in the community, Herrera said, whether it be for a family, small group or classroom. For more information contact Herrera at 209-724-7220 or mercededucation@ppmarmonte.org.
