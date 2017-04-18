Community forum to be held on education, health and safety Thursday

Health access, education equity and safe neighborhoods will be the topic of discussion for community members and city leaders during a forum on Thursday.
Advocates and leaders in the community will have the chance to speak on how education funding impacts youth and discuss how to expand health access in Merced County, according to a statement from event organizers at Merced Building Healthy Communities, or BHC, an organization focused on improving living conditions in under served communities in the county.
“The aim is to create an inclusive city, where all children have the same opportunity to achieve educational excellence, all residents have access to quality health care and no one lives in fear,” a statement from BHC said.
Officials from Merced School Districts and members on the Merced County Board of Supervisors will be attending, event organizers said.
There is a lot of funding and resources coming into the county, said Tsia Xiong, event organizer, and it’s important for people across the county to know where it’s being allocated.
“The question is, ‘Are we making improvements?’” he said.
Community members will have the chance to discuss the potential of having a study session with the board of supervisors centered around health access in the county, organizers said.
The purpose of having a study session will be to talk about solving the problem of the uninsured, said Mark Chalico, communication specialist for BHC. The board of supervisors will vote on having the study session on April 25.
“The study session is important because it's one step closer to finding a solution to provide access to quality health care for those who are left behind and uninsured in Merced County,” Chalico said.
Being able to review the healthcare challenges of those who are uninsured and ask questions is the main purpose of having a study session, said Crissy Gallardo, community organizer for Merced Organizing Project.
The meeting is at the Italo-American Lodge at 1351 W. 18th St. at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments, childcare and Spanish interpreters will be available.
