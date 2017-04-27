Teams ready for cancer fight’s daylong Relay for Life in Merced

Community members will walk or run along the El Capitan High School track all day on Saturday in memory of those who battled cancer and those continuing the fight.
This year marks the 20th year in Merced for Relay For Life, a nationwide fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, said Michael Riddle, community manager for the event.
The relay has teams of people line up along the track, she said, and members of each group take turns walking or running around the track from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There is still time for people to join or form a team, Riddle said. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to raise $100.
Relay For Life is a day where cancer survivors and supporters can come out to raise money that goes toward services, education and outreach, Riddle said. On average, the event in Merced raises around $100,000 every year.
There will be entertainment and different ceremonies throughout the day, Riddle said, including a lap dedicated for cancer survivors to run or walk, and a luminary ceremony at night, where anybody can run or walk a lap in honor of a loved one who died from cancer.
“It’s uplifting for people recently diagnosed,” Riddle said. “They get to see people who have the diseases they’re currently battling, and they’ve had it for 20 or 10 years.”
To register for the event or donate go to www.relayforlife.org/mercedca. People can also register to be on a team or create one at the event.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments