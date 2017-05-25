Summer lunch program helps feed hungry children in Merced County

Chufu Her, 8, a student at Ada Givens Elementary School, checks out the fruit during the Merced City School District's Summer Meals Program at Peterson Elementary in Merced, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2016. The Atwater Elementary School District begins their program on June 6 and the Merced City School District begins on June 12. Both programs last through July and no applications or enrollment is needed. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com