Salmonella infection spreads to one person in Merced County, health officials confirm

The Merced County Department of Public Health issued a statement on Wednesday informing residents of a recent Salmonella infection linked contact with live poultry. One case was reported in Merced County.
Between January and May, 372 people from 47 states were infected with Salmonella strains that are connected to touching live poultry, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A resident in Merced County was exposed to the Salmonella strain from poultry in their home, officials at the health department said. The patient was hospitalized and has recovered.
Some symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, officials said, and they usually begin 12 to 72 hours after the exposure.
Most people who are infected usually recover within a week without treatment, officials said, but some are at a higher risk of contracting a more severe illness. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at a greater risk.
Clean and healthy looking poultry, especially baby chicks and ducklings, can still have Salmonella in their feces, feathers, feet and beaks, officials said. Salmonella can also be found in areas where the birds are active, like bird cages, coops, bedding, plants, soil, food and water dishes.
Here are some protective measures from the Merced County Department of Public Health to avoid Salmonella illness:
- Wash hands with soap and water after handling live poultry, eggs, or anything in the area where birds are active.
- Keep chickens, ducks, and geese from coming into a residence.
- Do not allow children younger than 5 to handle or touch live poultry and eggs without supervision and consecutive hand-washing.
- Do not snuggle or kiss the birds.
- Do not touch your mouth, eat or drink around live poultry, including at county fairs.
For information on having backyard poultry go to www.cdc.gov/features/salmonellapoultry/.
For information on the CDC Salmonella investigations go to www.cdc.gov/zoonotic/gi/outbreaks/livepoultry.html.
For more information on Salmonellosis go to https://archive.cdph.ca.gov/HealthInfo/discond/Pages/Salmonellosis.aspx
