This heat can’t last forever in Merced, right?

More Videos

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Pause
Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall 1:00

Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall

Atwater ends 13-game losing skid 1:24

Atwater ends 13-game losing skid

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Merced City School District Seeking Scientists and Engineers 2:35

Merced City School District Seeking Scientists and Engineers

Pursuit in Merced 0:29

Pursuit in Merced

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 2:31

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

12-year-old cyclist hit by car in Atwater, police say 0:55

12-year-old cyclist hit by car in Atwater, police say

Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help 1:26

Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help

  • Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

    Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday.

Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Health & Fitness

This heat can’t last forever in Merced, right?

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

June 21, 2017 5:24 PM

Merced County endured record-breaking temperatures this past week, forecasters say, and by the weekend temperatures are expected to cool a few degrees “but it’s still going to be hot.”

On Thursday temperatures are expected to be in the low triple digits, according to Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. By Friday temperatures will continue to drop a few degrees throughout the weekend “giving us a little bit of relief,” he said.

The heat warning has been extended until Friday evening, Lynott said.

To keep cool on Wednesday, Janaeia Beavers brought her daycare kids to the splash pad at Stephen Leonard Park.

“I think this is the hottest it’s ever been from all the time I lived here,” which has been 20 years, she said.

“We always see a new crowd of kids here,” the 37-year-old said. “The kids are so excited about it. This right here is perfect.”

Health officials advise the public to be aware of heat-related health risks like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death. Warning signs can vary, but some signs are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness or dizziness.

According to officials at Riggs Ambulance Service, there hasn’t been an abnormal spike in heat-related injuries.

Stephanie Dietz, assistant city manager, ask the community to check in on neighbors and friends especially those most impacted by the heat, like children and seniors.

Officials at the weather service also advise people to stay indoors during the hottest times of the day, usually between 3 p.m. and 5. For those who work or are spending time outside, officials have said to find some shade, stay hydrated and try to avoid extraneous activities.

The city of Merced has a cooling center through Thursday with snacks and water available at City Hall in the Sand Pipes room, 678 W. 18th St. The cooling center is open from 3p.m. to 8.

The Merced County Library, located at 2100 O St., is also open as a cooling center until the heat waves ends. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 Friday and Saturday. Water will be available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help

View More Video