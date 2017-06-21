This heat can’t last forever in Merced, right?

More Videos 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments Pause 1:00 Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall 1:24 Atwater ends 13-game losing skid 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 2:35 Merced City School District Seeking Scientists and Engineers 0:29 Pursuit in Merced 2:31 Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:55 12-year-old cyclist hit by car in Atwater, police say 1:26 Some of Merced's poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday. Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Children and residents play at the Stephen Leonard Park splash pad while attempting to cool off during a record breaking heat wave in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the temperature reached triple digits on Wednesday. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star