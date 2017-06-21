This heat can’t last forever in Merced, right?

Merced County endured record-breaking temperatures this past week, forecasters say, and by the weekend temperatures are expected to cool a few degrees “but it’s still going to be hot.”
On Thursday temperatures are expected to be in the low triple digits, according to Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. By Friday temperatures will continue to drop a few degrees throughout the weekend “giving us a little bit of relief,” he said.
The heat warning has been extended until Friday evening, Lynott said.
To keep cool on Wednesday, Janaeia Beavers brought her daycare kids to the splash pad at Stephen Leonard Park.
“I think this is the hottest it’s ever been from all the time I lived here,” which has been 20 years, she said.
“We always see a new crowd of kids here,” the 37-year-old said. “The kids are so excited about it. This right here is perfect.”
Health officials advise the public to be aware of heat-related health risks like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death. Warning signs can vary, but some signs are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness or dizziness.
According to officials at Riggs Ambulance Service, there hasn’t been an abnormal spike in heat-related injuries.
We are beginning to sound like a broken record. Tack on another day to this significant heat wave across the southwest U.S.! pic.twitter.com/HaYdxUjKkC— NWS Western Region (@NWSWestern) June 21, 2017
Stephanie Dietz, assistant city manager, ask the community to check in on neighbors and friends especially those most impacted by the heat, like children and seniors.
Officials at the weather service also advise people to stay indoors during the hottest times of the day, usually between 3 p.m. and 5. For those who work or are spending time outside, officials have said to find some shade, stay hydrated and try to avoid extraneous activities.
The city of Merced has a cooling center through Thursday with snacks and water available at City Hall in the Sand Pipes room, 678 W. 18th St. The cooling center is open from 3p.m. to 8.
The Merced County Library, located at 2100 O St., is also open as a cooling center until the heat waves ends. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 Friday and Saturday. Water will be available.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments