Some of Merced’s poorest neighborhoods struggle to get fresh food. This will help

twitter email Health officials and advocates in Merced County are heading a program, Farm to Store, that puts locally grown fruits and vegetables in convenience stores around South Merced that otherwise wouldn't sell fresh produce. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

